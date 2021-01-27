Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.85.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
