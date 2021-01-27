Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.85.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

