Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 18.9% Higher

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price traded up 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.74. 2,748,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,028,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

