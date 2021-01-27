Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Up 11.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 497,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 613,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.14 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

