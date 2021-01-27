Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Down 5.9%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.34. 584,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 605,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 506,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

