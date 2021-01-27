Fortive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

