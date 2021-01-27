FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

