Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOR. Bank of America raised their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forestar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Forestar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.