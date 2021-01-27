FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0045

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $249,201.68 and approximately $134.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00846764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.04395433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017695 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.