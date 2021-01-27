Flex (FLEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.34-0.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

