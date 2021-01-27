Flash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market cap of $2.77 million and $252.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00132351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00292674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00068959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037164 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars.

