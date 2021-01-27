Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of PFD stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.