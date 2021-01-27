Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $20.88.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.