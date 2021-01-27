Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.