Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.