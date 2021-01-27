First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYFW opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

