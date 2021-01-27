First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 2,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Get First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.