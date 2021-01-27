First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

