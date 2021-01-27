First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.82.

FM traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.64. 2,860,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.12. The company has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

