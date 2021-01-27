First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $12.99. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 19,439 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

