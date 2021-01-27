First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 4,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

