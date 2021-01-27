First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.