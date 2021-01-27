First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 26,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

