Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) Shares Down 2.4%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) shares dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 55,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 363,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fiore Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

