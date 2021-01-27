Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Finning International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Finning International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

