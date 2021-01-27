Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FTN stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,885. The firm has a market cap of C$169.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$18.38.

Get Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) alerts:

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.