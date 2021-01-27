Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of FTN stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,885. The firm has a market cap of C$169.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$18.38.
Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.