Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

