Fetch.ai Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $65.74 million and $14.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.92 or 0.00894113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.53 or 0.04407561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

