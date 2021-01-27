Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. 902,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,522,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

