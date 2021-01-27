FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.