Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

FPI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,896. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $318.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

