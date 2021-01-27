Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Price Down 66%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS)’s stock price was down 66% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.