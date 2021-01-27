Faceter (FACE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $181.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $257,539.48 and $181.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

