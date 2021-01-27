Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

