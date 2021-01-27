Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $282.05 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

