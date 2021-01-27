F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.