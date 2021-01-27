Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

EXPD stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.