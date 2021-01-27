ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $72.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $400,100.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock worth $8,564,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.