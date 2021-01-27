Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.