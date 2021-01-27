Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 861.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

