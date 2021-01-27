Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.27 and its 200-day moving average is $190.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

