Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

