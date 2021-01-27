Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 227.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

