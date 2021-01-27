Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 45.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26,415.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

