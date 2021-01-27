Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

MANH opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

