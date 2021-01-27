Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1,690.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

