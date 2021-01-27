Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

OKTA stock opened at $257.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

