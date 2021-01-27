EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $540.60

Shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 540.60 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 540.38 ($7.06), with a volume of 298306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.63.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

