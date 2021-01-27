EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $540.60

Shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 540.60 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 540.38 ($7.06), with a volume of 298306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.63.

About EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

