Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPM opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

