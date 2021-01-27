EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $24.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,687.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $24.66. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

