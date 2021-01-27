Evedo (EVED) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $795,783.31 and $453,162.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00933970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00051415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.03 or 0.04448095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

