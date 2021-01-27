Eukles Asset Management Sells 55 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $237.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.